© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leave the pick up to us! Support NHPR with a donation of your used vehicle. We take all kinds!

AC/DC guitarist, who performs in a schoolboy uniform, inspires children's book

Published October 14, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

Lots of big kids like AC/DC. Now there's something for the little ones, too. The band, whose guitarist performs in a schoolboy uniform, has inspired a children's book. "The AC/DC AB/CD High Voltage Alphabet" is written for preschoolers. All letters feature band references, starting with, A is for Angus, who thinks it's good luck to wear a school uniform and walk like a duck.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HIGHWAY TO HELL")

AC/DC: (Singing) I'm on the highway to hell.

MARTINEZ: From "Highway To Hell" to "Highway To Spell." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.