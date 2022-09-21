The reopening of McDonald's in Ukraine is serving up a reminder of life before war
Many in Ukraine are unfazed by the news that Russia is mobilizing 300,000 troops — and are instead going to McDonald's, which has just reopened.
Copyright 2022 NPR
