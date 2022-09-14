Dinosaur tracks in Alaska may help scientists grapple with climate change
Paleontologists are studying dinosaur tracks at the base of Alaska's Aleutian Islands. Their findings may have implications for climate science today.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Paleontologists are studying dinosaur tracks at the base of Alaska's Aleutian Islands. Their findings may have implications for climate science today.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.