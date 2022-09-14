© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and you could win a trip to New Orleans!

Dinosaur tracks in Alaska may help scientists grapple with climate change

By Emily Schwing
Published September 14, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT

Paleontologists are studying dinosaur tracks at the base of Alaska's Aleutian Islands. Their findings may have implications for climate science today.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Emily Schwing
Emily Schwing started stuffing envelopes for KUER FM90 in Salt Lake City, and something that was meant to be a volunteer position turned into a multi-year summer internship. After developing her own show for Carleton Collegeââââ
See stories by Emily Schwing

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.