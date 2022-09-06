© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Three County Fair in Northampton reports strong attendance after height of pandemic

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published September 6, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT
The Three County Fair in Northampton, Massachusetts on September 4, 2002.
Carol Lollis
/
Daily Hampshire Gazette / gazettenet.com
The Three County Fair in Northampton, Massachusetts on September 4, 2002.

The Three County Fair wrapped up in Northampton, Massachusetts, on Monday. The head of the event said it had some attendance figures not seen in almost two decades.

In 2020, the Three County Fair still ran, but because of the pandemic, wasn't open to the general public — just arts and crafts and youth livestock exhibitors.

Last year, the fair invited the public but had mask requirements.

James Przypek, who is the general manager, said this year, the fair was back to normal and then some.

"We actually broke records for attendance since horse racing for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday," he said.

Horse racing at the fair ended in 2005.

Labor Day attendance this year was more subdued because of the rain.

Przypek said the fair suffered a loss of more than $500,000 in 2020 but was able to survive with financial help from the federal government.

He said he and his colleagues are already planning next year's event.

New England News Collaborative
Alden Bourne
