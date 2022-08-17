Mara Hoplamazian to host Rising Stars Awards on Sept. 9

NHPR’s Mara Hoplamazian will host the 13th Annual Rising Stars Awards at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord on September 9th, 2022. NHPR is a partner with Stay Work Play on this initiative – an impactful collaboration that makes a difference in the Granite State.

The Rising Stars Awards celebrate and recognize New Hampshire's remarkable young people (who are 40 and under) as well as the businesses that go the extra mile to recruit and retain them. The Rising Stars Awards ceremony also recognizes talented young people from throughout New Hampshire who are making a difference by choosing to live and work in the Granite State. In addition, companies and programs that create impact through recruiting and retaining young people are honored. This year the ceremony is being held at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. Buy tickets here.

Mara leads NHPR’s climate change reporting project By Degrees , bringing our audience to the people and places experiencing and addressing the challenges of energy and environmental transitions.

Originally from Chicago, Mara came to the station from northern California, where they spent a year as a Coro Fellow in Public Affairs and an investigative reporting intern at the Sacramento Bee. Prior to that, they earned a degree in American Studies from Yale University.

After spending four months as a Couch Fellow at NHPR, Mara joined the station full-time as the environment, energy, and climate reporter. We talked to Mara about their life in the Granite State:

Why they stay: Coming from Chicago, a city with a lot of local pride, I was surprised to learn that Granite Staters can match that enthusiasm. Everyone I meet has something they love about the state – a favorite summer swimming hole, winter ski mountain, sugar shack, brewery, or coffee shop. Having a warm welcome from neighbors who love the place they live has helped me discover what I love about it, too. And there’s a lot to love!

Where they work: In the past year, I’ve gotten to know New Hampshire through reporting trips – touring solar projects in the Ammonoosuc region, wading through flood waters on the seacoast, crawling under a home in Nashua to learn about energy efficiency , and watching lawmakers debate policy at the state house. I’ve watched dog sledding teams fly across Laconia in the snow, and even taken a trip in a tiny airplane to observe the state’s forests. I’ve learned so much from my editors and colleagues at NHPR, and enjoy being in our newsroom almost as much as I love being out in the field.

How they play: As a former outdoor educator, I love getting to know a place by playing outside. I learned how to rock climb when I moved about a year ago. I try to spend my weekends hiking in parts of the state I’ve never visited before, slowly making my way through New Hampshire’s 4,000 footers. And exploring new recipes – especially with local ingredients like maple syrup and fresh berries – is always a blast.