Sylvan Esso ditches its guiding principles of pop for its new album 'No Rules Sandy'
Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, the duo of Sylvan Esso, talk about their new album No Rules Sandy and how they came up with it.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, the duo of Sylvan Esso, talk about their new album No Rules Sandy and how they came up with it.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.