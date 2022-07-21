The war in Ukraine has dramatically affected businesses — big and small
Businesses in Ukraine face numerous challenges in the midst of the war. Some have shutdown entirely, while others are scrambling to find new ways to operate.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Businesses in Ukraine face numerous challenges in the midst of the war. Some have shutdown entirely, while others are scrambling to find new ways to operate.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.