The latest on the investigation into the Highland Park July Fourth shooting
Here's the latest on the July Fourth parade attack in Highland Park, Ill., where seven people were killed by a shooter using a high-powered rifle.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Here's the latest on the July Fourth parade attack in Highland Park, Ill., where seven people were killed by a shooter using a high-powered rifle.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.