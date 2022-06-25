Measuring the effectiveness of gun laws
Following the passage of the first gun control measures in decades, NPR's Michel Martin asks Columbia Law professor Jeffrey Fagan about how the impact of firearms laws can be measured.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Following the passage of the first gun control measures in decades, NPR's Michel Martin asks Columbia Law professor Jeffrey Fagan about how the impact of firearms laws can be measured.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.