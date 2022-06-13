© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local and independent journalism by making a gift to NHPR today.

Checking in with 3 teens who challenged a waste management company with their podcast

By Ari Shapiro,
Matt OzugKathryn Fox
Published June 13, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT

Three recent high school graduates — who were on the program in July 2019 — speak about their podcast set in their hometown of Gary, Ind.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Matt Ozug
See stories by Matt Ozug
Kathryn Fox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.