© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
27 more donors needed for the 603 for the 603 challenge! Help unlock $10K in funds with your gift.

Jan. 6 hearings hit primetime TV this week

Published June 5, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT

NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with Harry Litman, a law professor and former DOJ official, about the upcoming hearings from the committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.