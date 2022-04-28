U.K. family's new puppy digs up valuable rare coins
Ollie was with the family for about 10 minutes when he started digging, and came up with 15 gold pieces dating back to the 19th Century. They are worth more than $7,000.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Ollie was with the family for about 10 minutes when he started digging, and came up with 15 gold pieces dating back to the 19th Century. They are worth more than $7,000.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.