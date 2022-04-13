The Atlanta Braves are celebrating their World Series win with a pricey burger
The Atlanta Braves are selling a new burger at Truist Park this season that costs $151. It comes with a replica World Series Championship Ring.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The Atlanta Braves are selling a new burger at Truist Park this season that costs $151. It comes with a replica World Series Championship Ring.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.