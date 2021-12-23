We’ve all heard that cliché line about the American dream: house in the suburbs, white picket fence and 2.3 kids. But these days, more than 36 million Americans live alone.

Taken as a share of all adults in the country, the number of people who live by themselves has nearly doubled over the last 50 years.

Even without the pandemic, that experience can feel lonely. But the pandemic has made reported feelings of isolation skyrocket, even for those living with loved ones or roommates.

How are people who live alone coping with over a year of staying socially distant?

