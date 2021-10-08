© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a $13-a-month sustainer and get the retro NHPR t-shirt!

Over 130 countries clinch a deal that could radically reshape how companies are taxed

By David Gura
Published October 8, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on Sept. 30, 2021. More than 130 countries agreed to set a minimum global corporate tax rate, a proposal spearheaded by Yellen.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on Sept. 30, 2021. More than 130 countries agreed to set a minimum global corporate tax rate, a proposal spearheaded by Yellen.

More than 130 countries on Friday backed a landmark agreement to set a new minimum tax rate for companies around the world.

The minimum tax rate of 15% has the potential to transform the global business landscape, but the agreement still faces a rocky path given that it must be passed by a closely divided Congress and approved by each of the countries.

Nonetheless, the deal delivers a big win for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who has spearheaded the proposal, saying it would end the practice of companies shopping around the world for countries with the lowest tax jurisdictions.

Developing

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
David Gura