How One Reporter Wants To Change The Way We Pay For Health Care

Skyrocketing healthcare costs in the U.S. are nothing new, but medical debt soared during the pandemic as people lost jobs and health insurance, and spent weeks in hospitals recovering from COVID-19.

Last year, Credit Karma found that nearly 20 million of its members in the U.S. have $45 million in medical debt collections.

ProPublica reporter Marshall Allen investigated high healthcare costs and chased down medical bills for years. Now he wants to convince everyone that they do have the power to fight the system. We ask him how.

Read the Transcript

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5