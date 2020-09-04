© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Lucy King: How Can Bees Keep The Peace Between Elephants And Humans?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Rachel FaulknerSanaz Meshkinpour
Published September 4, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT
Listen to the Story

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Finding Another Way

In some rural African communities, elephants and humans are competing for space and resources like never before. Zoologist Lucy King shares her solution to the conflict: a simple beehive on a fence.

About Lucy King

Lucy King is a zoologist and head of the Human-Elephant Co-Existence Program for Save the Elephants, a research and conservation organization working in East, Central, and Southern Africa.

King has researched the use of honey bees as a natural deterrent for crop-raiding elephants since 2006 and has published her findings in numerous scientific journals. Based on traditional knowledge, her eco-friendly method of building beehive fences around farm boundaries is now used in 19 countries in Africa and Asia. The bee fences boost crop pollination and honey production—as well as allow rural farmers and wild elephants to coexist.

King holds a PhD in Animal Behavior and a MSc in Biology and Integrative Bioscience, both from the University of Oxford. She also holds a BSc in Zoology from the University of Bristol.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
Rachel Faulkner
Rachel Faulkner is a producer for TED Radio Hour and How I Built This, where she produces, scores and edits episodes.
See stories by Rachel Faulkner
Sanaz Meshkinpour