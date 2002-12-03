© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Supreme Court - Boat Lawsuit

By Nina Totenberg
Published December 3, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Nina Totenberg reports on today's decision by the Supreme Court to allow a lawsuit against a boat manufacturer over whether it should have installed safety cages around its boat propellers. The case involves a woman who was killed when she fell off a boat into the motor's propeller. Her husband is suing the manufacturer, which said federal law protected the firm from lawsuits under varying state laws. The justices ruled unanimously today that federal law does not protect the manufacturer.

Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
