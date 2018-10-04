Related Programs: 
Weekly N.H. News Roundup: October 5, 2018

By The Exchange 7 hours ago

NHPR's president Betsy Gardella  announces her retirement at the end of the year following an investigation into management issues; we talk with NHPR reporter Todd Bookman about how he reported on this story for the station.  U.S. Senator Jeff Flake, who has been at the center of the Brett Kavanaugh controversy, visits the Granite State.  Concord's downtown is looking spiffy lately  -- we learn about the ongoing redevelopment process. And Concord's Christa McAuliffe will be the subject of a feature film.

GUESTS:

  • Caitlin Andrews - reporter for The Concord Monitor. She writes the paper's downtown column and covers Capitol area towns.
  • Todd Bookman - NHPR reporter.
  • Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital.
  • Paul Steinhauser - N.H. Political reporter. 

Related Reading

NHPR's Todd Bookman reported on the retirement of NHPR president Betsy Gardella.  

The Kavanaugh controversy became part of N.H.'s gubernatorial race, with Democratic candidate Molly Kelly calling for Governor Sununu to rescind his support for Kavanaugh.

Paul Steinhauser reported on the gubernatorial candidates' dueling views on the state's economy and covered visits to N.H. by U.S. Senator Jeff Flake and attorney Michael Avenatti

Caitlin Andrews reported on the zoning changes making Concord more "vibrant and pedestrian-friendly."

The Concord Monitor reported on the plans for a Hollywood film about Christa McAuliffe.  

