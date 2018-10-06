Watch U.S. Senate Vote on Judge Kavanaugh

A former staffer for Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire has been charged with posting private, identifying information about one or more senators on the Internet amid the impassioned fight over whether to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Governor Chris Sununu says he can't judge Brett Kavanaugh's judicial temperament based on Kavanaugh's testimony before the U.S. Senate.
Sununu signed a letter supporting Kavanaugh's nomination shortly after it was announced. Molly Kelly, his Democratic challenger, was deadset against Kavanaugh from the start. During a visit to a Concord health Clinic, Kelly said that adding Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court puts abortion rights at risk, and Sununu knows it.