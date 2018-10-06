Watch U.S. Senate Vote on Judge Kavanaugh

In an unusual weekend session, the U.S. Senate advances to a final vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Watch the proceedings live.

Related Content

WATCH: Senate Cloture Vote on Judge Kavanaugh

By Oct 5, 2018
Tom Williams/Getty Images

The U.S. Senate is taking a procedural vote Friday morning on whether or not to move Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination forward.

Watch the proceedings on the Senate floor live.

Ex- Hassan Staffer Charged With Posting Private Info of Pro-Kavanaugh Senators

By Oct 4, 2018
AP

 

A former staffer for Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire has been charged with posting private, identifying information about one or more senators on the Internet amid the impassioned fight over whether to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Sununu Won't Judge Kavanaugh By His Testimony, As Kelly Calls For Sununu To Rescind His Support

By Oct 3, 2018
NHPR Photo

Governor Chris Sununu says he can't judge Brett Kavanaugh's judicial temperament based on Kavanaugh's testimony before the U.S. Senate. 

Sununu signed a letter supporting Kavanaugh's nomination shortly after it was announced. Molly Kelly, his Democratic challenger, was deadset against Kavanaugh from the start. During a visit to a Concord health Clinic, Kelly said that adding Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court puts abortion rights at risk, and Sununu knows it.