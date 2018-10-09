App for Safety Alerts Made Free for N.H. Schools

  Governor Sununu Announces Availability of the S.A.F.E App for free to N.H. schools
Governor Chris Sununu joined education and law enforcement officials at the State House Tuesday to announce the availability of an app which seeks to increase school safety.

 

Nashua-based Ping4 Inc. CEO Jim Bender says his company is making its emergency communication system free to all New Hampshire schools.

 

"The S.A.F.E. platform and app have two-way communication capabilities,” Bender said. “So while emergency officials can give real-time instructions to those inside the school buildings, they might also receive back potentially valuable information from those inside the schools.”

 

The app also allows the company to pinpoint the location of someone down to what building they're in so only specific users receive alerts.

 

State Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Perry Plummer said Sununu's School Safety Preparedness Taskforce identified better communication as key.

 

"It was always: ‘How do we let the people know what they should do to protect themselves?’ Plummer said. “‘And, how do we let parents know whether their child is safe?’ And this does that."

 

So far 21 schools in Manchester have approved the system, but Bender says it will be up to individual schools to decide whether or not to enroll.

 

“Ultimately what we’d like to do is roll it out nationwide,” Bender said.

 

More informaion on the S.A.F.E. App is available here.

School Safety

