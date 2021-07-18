Tom Paxton

-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Hucklebuck/ The Lonesome Ace Stringband/ Gone for Evermore/ lonesomeace.comWell May the World Go/ Brendan Taaffe/ Music for…
-
-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelDeath Came a Knockin'/ The Duhks/ The Duhks/ Sugar Hill RecordsChanged the Locks/ Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Song Train…
-
By Kate McNally http://nhpr.org/people/kate-mcnally/ •/ September 17, 2017Related Program:The Folk Show http://nhpr.org/programs/folk-show/MUSIC…
-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelJamaica Farewell/ David Mallett/ The Horse I Rode In On/ North Road RecordsTorn Screen Door/ Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen/…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 7.23.17Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelBabes In The Wood/ Mary Black/ Twenty Five Years – Twenty Five Songs’/ SonyJambalaya/ Harvey Reid/ Song Train/ WoodpeckerRock…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 2.5.17Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThat Kind Of Grace/ Anne Hills And David Roth/ Rhubarb Trees/ Wind River MusicHomeless/ Paul Simon/ Graceland/ Legacy…
-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelAnother Day/ Burning Bridget Cleary/ These Are the Days/ Burning Bridget ClearyMagnus Set/ Alex Kehler and Nicholas Williams/…
-
Fix Your Hair the Way You Used To/ Bill Morrissey/ Something I Saw or Thought I Saw/ PhiloReason To Believe / The Henry Girls/ Louder Than Words/ Beste!…
-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelRiver Winding Down/ The Sweet Lowdown/ Chasing The Sun/ The Sweet LowdownSouthwind/ Dorian Michael/ What You Get for Your…