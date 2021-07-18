© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

skatepark

  • hart-memorial-skatepark-nhpr-01.jpg
    NH News
    Meredith Votes to Double Money for Hart Memorial Skatepark
    Peter Biello
    ,
    Voters in Meredith have approved $50,000 to repair the town's skate park.The Glenn Hart Memorial Skate park is in need of about $210,000 worth of repairs.…