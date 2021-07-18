-
Ghost stories are speculations…little experiments in what could happen in the afterlife. Today, a new collection of ghost stories through the ages…
-
In 1934, a weather observer stationed at the peak of Mount Washington recorded a, then record, wind gust of 231 miles per hour. As a point of reference,…
-
It was a sparkling fall day with trees ablaze in Francestown, New Hampshire.Senior Producer, Maureen McMurray and I, met historian Eric Stanway on the…
-
So this week's feature wasn't exactly buried under an inch of dust and parchment mites, but it speaks to the best part of this time of year: telling scary…
-
The telling of the scary story is as old as the campfire. Now, they’ve made the jump from summer camp and slumber parties to the web. The internet’s…
-
Whether told by a campfire, or at a childhood slumber party, everyone loves a spooky story. Today on Word of Mouth we explore our ‘creepy’ appetite. And…
-
Happy Halloween! Today, a brief escape from the coverage and aftermath of Superstorm Sandy… with trick or treating delayed or canceled in storm-ravaged…
-
But is Poe still scary?We asked a variety of people, including Laura Knoy, Salman Rushdie, Neil Gaiman, and some adorable kids whether they think Edgar Allan Poe's work still…