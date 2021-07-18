-
The state’s highest court has denied a new trial to 78-year-old convicted murderer Robert Breest.In an opinion released Friday morning, the justices…
The New Hampshire Supreme Court is weighing whether to give 78-year-old convicted murderer, Robert Breest, a new trial.During Thursday’s arguments the…
The New Hampshire Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Thursday in a case dating back more than four decades. That case involves convicted murderer…
The Innocence Project, a group that works to exonerate wrongly convicted people, says an inmate convicted of killing a teenager in Concord four decades…
New Hampshire's highest court says it will hear the appeal of a man convicted of killing an 18-year-old woman more than four decades ago.Robert Breest has…
A man convicted of killing an 18-year-old New Hampshire woman more than four decades won't get a new trial.Seventy-seven-year-old Robert Breest claims he…
Robert Breest has been locked up since 1973 for the killing of 18-year-old Susan Randall of Manchester.Since then the 77-year-old Massachusetts carpenter…