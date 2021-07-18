-
Folk Music and Dance Calendar 9.16.18MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 4.1.18Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelFool/ David Francey/ Empty Train/ Laker MusicGood Enough/ Molly Tuttle/ Rise/ Compass RecordsFool's Gold Miner/ After The Flood/…
-
In Studio Performance: Red Molly
-
Upcoming Guest PerformancesOur guests will play a few tunes and chat at 9 p.m. I hope you'll join us! 4/1- Red Molly4/15- Rick Lang4/22- Beg, Steal or Borrow5/6- The Mammals5/20-…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 9.18.16Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelDiner/ Martin Sexton/ Satellite Sessions, 4 Men 1 Microphone/ AtlanticYou Ain't Goin' Nowhere/ Pesky J. Nixon/ Red Ducks/ Pesky…
-
Thursday, May 28>>>The Buskers at Giuseppe’s ~ Meredith, NH ~ 6pmFriday, May 29>>>The Joshua Incident at the Sunapee Coffeehouse ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm…
-
Tuesday, March 31>>>Foghorn String Band at Acoustic Artisans ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm ~ www.acousticartisans.comFriday, April 3>>>Red Molly at the…
-
Tuesday, Feb. 18>>>A solo concert with Brendan Taaffe ; 7:30 pm at the Hanover Friends Meeting House, 43 Lebanon St., Hanover, NH. For this concert,…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 2.9.14Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelCarolina Pines/ Cris Williamson and Tret Fure/ Treasures Left Behind: Remembering Kate Wolf/ Red House RecordsMedley La Bolduc/…