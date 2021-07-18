© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

    Mass. Hiker Found Dead At Mt. Moosilauke
    A Massachusetts man has died while hiking Mount Moosilauke.New Hampshire Fish and Game said Roy Sanford, 66, of Plymouth, Mass., had planned to hike up…