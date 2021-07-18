-
Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~…
-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Bluegrass Jam at…
-
-
NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 2.28.16Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.comEvery Tuesday>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone…
-
Wednesday, February 29>>>Erica Brown & The Bluegrass Connection at the Skye Theater ~ South Carthage, ME ~ 7pm ~ www.necelticarts.com…