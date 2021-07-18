© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

    NH News
    An Arts Festival, a Curmudgeon, and Legacy of Two Sisters Collide in Portsmouth
    Jason Moon
    ,
    Prescott Park in downtown Portsmouth has long attracted locals and tourists alike with its historic backdrop and waterfront views.But over the last few…