© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Hologram

  • 3559571298_1a1b23ee42_0.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Word Of Mouth 05.04.2013
    Rebecca Lavoie
    ,
    In this special edition of Word of Mouth: are we catching up with technology? This week we'll explore the very human way we interact with technology;…
  • holocaust museum by SmackJackal.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Holograms Preserve Holocaust Survivor Stories
    Virginia Prescott
    ,
    New research by historians at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum reveals the shocking scope of Hitler’s final solution that led to the death of…
  • Near the end of his headlining set at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts festival, Snoop Dogg (left) performed next to a hologram of the deceased Tupac Shakur.
    National
    How That Tupac Hologram At Coachella Worked
    Jacob Ganz
    ,
    A trick of light made the rapper, who has been dead for more than 15 years, the most talked about musician after the first weekend of this year's Coachella festival.