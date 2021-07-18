-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 1.21.18Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelA Thousand Grandmothers/ Animaterra Womens Chorus/ As Long As There's Singing There's Hope/ AnimaterraPower Of Women/ Montgomery…
-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelGod's Gift To Women/ Claudia Schmidt/ Spinning/ Claudia SchmidtThe Times They Are A-Changin'/ Bob Dylan/ Dylan/ ColumbiaTimes…
-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelMolly May/ Claire Lynch/ North by South/ Compass RecordsWhiskey 'Fore Breakfast ; Sailor's Bonnet/ Mike Cross/ Best of the…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 6.26.16Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelScots Irish/ Nell Robinson and the Rose/ Of No Man's Land/ Compass RecordsWhen First I Came to Caledonia/ Ten Strings and a…
-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelSinging for Our Lives Holly Near And Still We Sing: The Outspoken Collection (Disc 2) Calico TracksThe Birds Were Singing Of…
-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelNed of the Hill/ Burns Sisters/ Looking Back Our American Irish Souls/ Sisters MusicEaster/ Leo Kottke/ The Leo Kottke…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 3.8.15Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelGod Made Woman/ The Burns Sisters/ The Women of Kerrville/ SilverwolfLost Gal/ Foghorn Stringband/ Devil in the Seat/ Foghorn…
-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelFollow the Music/ Alice Gerrard/ Follow the Music/ Tompkins SquareFolksinger in America/ George Mann/ Portraits/ Running Scared…
-
Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Times They Are A-Changin'/ Richie Havens/ Cuts to the Chase/ RhinoThe Family Car/ Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen/…
-
Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelFollow the Heron/ Malinky/ Three Ravens/ Green TraxGlory At The Meetinghouse/ Sisters Of Harmony/ The Early Years/ Flying…