© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Hearing

  • Ear.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    From Light to Sound
    How laser technology is being applied to a new line of cochlear implants. Now, can someone please just get us some freaking shark with some freaking laser…
  • laser041112.jpg
    NHPR Blogs
    Laser-Based Hearing?
    Fascinating article from Popular Science today on an effort to use lasers to build a hearing system more accurate and expansive than the cochlear implant.…
  • A schoolboy with a cochlear implant listens to his teacher during lessons at a school for the hearing impaired in Germany. The implants have dramatically changed the way deaf children learn and transition out of schools for the deaf and into classrooms with non-disabled students.
    All Things Considered
    Cochlear Implants Redefine What It Means To Be Deaf
    NPR Staff
    ,
    Recent advances in medicine and technology are now reshaping what it means to be deaf in America. With the new implants, children who could never hear a sound are now adults who can hear everything. That advance is having a dramatic impact on the nation's historic deaf schools as well as the lives of the deaf.