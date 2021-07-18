-
New Hampshire has plenty of state symbols. The state rock is – no surprise - granite; the state fish is the brook trout. Our state tree is the white…
Last month, Fred Prince, a biology professor at Plymouth State University, found and confirmed the first woolly mammoth tooth on land in New Hampshire.So…
While woolly mammoth specimens have been discovered in Vermont and Maine, there's never been a confirmed finding in New Hampshire. Until now. NHPR's Sean…
It has been a century since one of the most publicized scientific hoaxes was presented to the world, and only sixty years since the find was exposed as a…
Over the weekend, hundreds of people from around the world showed up in the town of Gilsum, in southwest New Hampshire.They came to buy, sell and trade…