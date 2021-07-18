-
In today's episode, we're talking about species that thrive... and some that don't. First, an American lobster discovered in European waters raises some…
-
This week’s ‘Brexit’ – Britain’s high-profile vote to exit from the European Union – may shake up the European economy and politics for years to come.…
-
After the recent crisis, the Greek economy is only slightly more stable ground. Meanwhile, economic uncertainty afflicts other countries in the Eurozone,…
-
Despite protest and punitive measures on the part of the U.S. and the European Union, Russia went ahead and formally annexed Crimea away from Ukraine. The…
-
The European economy has been struggling for the past half-decade, now the latest trouble comes from Cyprus. Although tiny in size, many worry that its…