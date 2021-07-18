-
State lawmakers, doctors, and others in the medical profession have been hammering out new guidelines for prescribing these drugs to tackle the issue of…
When you picture a "prepper" you probably think survivalist - maybe wearing camouflage, with a cache of guns and canned goods for when civilization as we…
Less Medicine, More Health. That’s the contradictory-sounding title of a new book by Dartmouth researcher and Doctor Gilbert Welch. It’s a challenge to…
Showing up for work sick is an American affliction…even for doctors. A survey reveals that 80 percent of health care providers admit to treating patients…
Showing up to work ill is an affliction -- it even plagues doctors. On today's show, we talk about why doctors don't take sick days. But soon, even going…
For some people, the day to day grind of the work week can be soul sucking, but for some, a job is more than just a paycheck, it's a passion. On today's…
Surgery requires years of education, steady hands, extreme confidence, and…kindness? On today's show we ask: when it comes to being a good surgeon, does…
Here at Word of Mouth, we receive dozens of unsolicited albums each week to be reviewed for potential segments on the show. So what, you may ask, enticed…
Literary journals offer aspiring writers a window into the process of professional publishing and immersion in the community of writers. They are a…
We begin with homophobia in American hospitals. A recent, New York Times op-ed by Dr. Pauline Chencaught our eye. In an era of rapidly expanding…