  • Durham, New Hampshire
    NH News
    UNH Professor Allegedly Behind Offensive Twitter Account Resigns
    Todd Bookman
    ,
    A University of New Hampshire chemistry department professor accused of operating an anonymous twitter account that sent offensive messages has resigned,…