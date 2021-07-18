-
It’s town meeting time! A storied tradition in northern New England, and in New Hampshire especially. This week I found an old interview with Dartmouth…
-
Ten years ago this week, Rev. Gene Robinson officially became the first openly gay bishop in history. He was elected in June, 2003 and on 7 March, 2004 he…
-
Today marks thirty years since the 1984 New Hampshire primary. It’s a contest not well remembered today – on the Republican side, President Ronald Reagan…
-
Earlier this month, Dick Ray, founding member of The Spectras, one of New Hampshire's first rock bands to make good, passed away. We were fortunate enough…
-
Have you hugged a President this week? Steve Wood has. As a card-carrying member of the Association of Lincoln Presenters, Wood assumes the garb, voice…
-
Nashua resident Rawn Spearman (1920-2009) was a long-standing student of Harlem renaissance poet Langston Hughes. The actor and baritone singer, spent…
-
Bob McQuillen composed and performed contra dances for over 60 sixty years throughout New England. The Peterborough resident passed away on Tuesday after…
-
Later this week, Bode Miller will become just the sixth American to participate in five Winter Olympics.Back in 2002, NHPR's Doug MacPherson profiled the…
-
In February, 1995, violinist Roman Totenberg performed with the New Hampshire Symphony Orchestra. He joined NHPR ahead of the concerts on our Perspectives…