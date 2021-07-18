anti-semitisim

© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

    NH News
    As it Mourns the Pittsburgh Shooting, Temple Israel Focuses on Refugee Crisis
    Sarah Gibson
    ,
    The Temple Israel synagogue in Manchester gathered people on Sunday for a discussion on how the U.S. treats refugees and immigrants. The event had been…