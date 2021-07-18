© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Alcove Recordings

  • KarenSavoca.png
    Folk Show
    In Studio Performance: Karen Savoca and Pete Heitzman
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Karen Savoca and Pete Heitzman brought their "acoustic soul music" and groove to The Folk Show for an in-studio performance.Watch the duo perform "Figure…