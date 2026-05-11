Sponsored Content: UNH Federally Funded Research Generates Significant Economic Benefit to N.H.

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By: Beth Potier, UNH Marketing

Federal research funding to UNH — grants and contracts from agencies such as the National Science Foundation, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NASA, or the National Institutes of Health — produces a lot more than knowledge. For every $100 in federal funding, UNH generates an additional $77 in economic activity, according to a recent report from the Donahue Institute at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, funded by UNH and other New England public universities.

In fiscal year 2023, federal research funding to UNH, which was more than $140 million, added $190 million to New Hampshire’s state gross domestic product and generated $6 million in state and local taxes.

Jeremy Gasowski/UNH

“With investments from federal agencies, UNH research provides benefits to the state and the region that go beyond high-impact discoveries and a skilled workforce,” says Jennifer Miksis-Olds, interim vice president for research and innovation at UNH. “Federal research funding multiplies into dollars that flow to shops, restaurants, contractors, suppliers, and collaborators locally and across New Hampshire.”

Additional impacts of UNH research funding include:



1,950 people are employed by federal funding.

700+ UNH students participate in paid research experiences on federal grants each year.

For every 10 people directly employed by federal funding at UNH, an additional 4 were hired elsewhere in the economy.

39% of UNH graduates were working in New Hampshire five years post- graduation.

“Funding for research at UNH pays off immediately in local spending and job creation,” adds Miksis-Olds. “And it pays off over time in discoveries, companies, and careers.”

The report also highlights several important areas of federally funded UNH research: ocean and coastal science, biotechnology and regenerative medicine, space technology, food security and innovation, and outdoor recreation.