SPONSORED CONTENT: CASA provides children with a voice in new programs designed to reunify families

By: CASA of NH

Addiction can tear lives apart. Substance misuse by one or both parents can often lead to household abuse and neglect. In some instances, the state gets involved, and the judge feels compelled to remove a child or children from the danger in the home. The parents are left to seek treatment and legal recourse while the child is placed in custody of a relative or in foster care. A family disintegrates.

While sometimes necessary, this outcome is not what anyone wants — not the parent, not the child, and certainly not the court, caseworkers, and other service providers involved. That’s why in the Family Treatment Court (FTC) in Sullivan County and the Manchester Supported Family Approach (SFA), stakeholders have come together to help parents dealing with substance misuse overcome barriers to reunifying their families as quickly and effectively as possible.

A key team member for both programs is Court Appointed Special Advocates of New Hampshire (CASA), a statewide nonprofit that recruits, trains, and supports a community of volunteers who serve as court-appointed Guardians ad Litem for children and youth who have experienced abuse and neglect. The role of a CASA volunteer is to focus on the children and advocate for what’s in their best interests.

“Often the needs of the family and parents can overshadow what the child may need. The role of the CASA is to ensure the needs of the child do not get lost,” says Bernadette Melton-Plante, senior program director for CASA of New Hampshire.

In Sullivan County, FTC has already seen success. One mother, initially resistant to treatment, eventually entered rehab through the court’s guidance. Within three months, she was reunited with her children at the rehab facility. A year later, their case was closed with the family stabilized and together.

Founded in 2021, FTC serves families facing substance misuse issues in Newport and Claremont. It connects parents to services like mental health care, housing, and childcare, while promoting transparency and collaboration among providers. The goal is to help parents engage in treatment earlier and shorten the time children spend in out-of-home care.

“In FTC, everyone starts on the same page, with regular access to information and connection,” says Jonelle Gaffney, program director at CASA of New Hampshire.

Inspired by FTC’s success, Manchester launched its Supported Family Approach in 2024, focusing on families with children under four. Like FTC, it promotes rapid access to services and emphasizes shared decision-making.

“I enjoy being part of a bigger team, and there seems to be more shared decision making,” says Judith Pellettieri, a CASA advocate who works on a SFA case. “In my five-plus years of being a CASA, I have never encountered parents who did not love their children. They have faced many hurdles, and some have had absolutely no resources to help them with everyday problems. The foster homes are often relative placements, and children have their needs met while being safe. But it always feels better when they are reunified with their parents.”

“It’s not time spent, but time invested,” says CASA advocate Charlene Baxter, describing her experience working on FTC cases.

If you’re interested in making a positive difference for a child who experienced abuse or neglect due to a parent’s substance misuse, you can attend a virtual informational session or submit your application online at www.casanh.org. (Please note that CASA cannot guarantee volunteers will be placed on a SFA or FTC case.) All of this will equip you for the work ahead of you — but nothing can quite prepare you for the personal reward of helping a child in need.

