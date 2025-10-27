SPONSORED CONTENT: Source to Sea: A Team Effort to Conserve the Connecticut River Watershed

This is a paid post. This content was paid for and produced by our sponsor. NHPR’s news and editorial staff had no role in this post’s creation. Learn more about NHPR’s mission here.

By Eversource Energy

Renowned for its picturesque beauty and flowing with environmental diversity, the Connecticut River is one of New England’s most vital and valued natural resources. As the region’s longest river that runs through four states, it supplies fresh drinking water to millions of people, helps power local economies, and provides essential habitat for all kinds of different species. But combating pollution of this critical waterway has long been a challenge, and it may be surprising to hear just what kinds of trash and debris end up on its riverbanks: everything from empty cans and bottles to car fenders and rusted bicycles—even refrigerators.

It takes collective commitment to protect and preserve the Connecticut River, which is why every year, Eversource employees across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut join their neighbors for the annual Source to Sea Cleanup. For the past nine years, the energy company has partnered with the Connecticut River Conservancy as a lead sponsor of the initiative, where volunteers target and clean up trash-ridden sites along the 410-mile watershed region. This year, Eversource employees in New Hampshire converged on Claremont’s Monadnock Park to help pick up litter along the Bobby Woodman Trail.

“The Connecticut River is one of New England’s most cherished natural treasures, and our partnership with the Connecticut River Conservancy on the Source to Sea Cleanup demonstrates our commitment to being responsible environmental stewards and safeguarding this regional landmark for generations to come,” said Theresa Hopkins-Staten, Eversource Foundation President and Vice President of Community Partnership and Engagement.

Along with thousands of community members across New England, Eversource’s team of volunteers has helped to make a positive impact on reducing pollution along the Connecticut River through the annual Source to Sea Cleanup efforts. Since Eversource began sponsoring the event in 2017, employees have helped to remove more than 500 bags of trash, picked up nearly 10,000 beverage containers, and cleaned up more than 20 miles along the river across the company’s three-state service territory.

“Every year, our employees are excited to roll up their sleeves, grab their gloves and trash bags, and work with other volunteers to stop pollution of this vital waterway right at the source. It’s just one of the many ways our employees show their dedication to building stronger, more sustainable communities across the states we serve, and I’m proud of how they contribute to this important cause,” Hopkins-Staten said.

Among the trash collected at Bobby Woodman Trail, Eversource volunteers picked up a small engine, a deflated basketball, and a gaming chair. Over the years, energy company employees have cleared everything from clothing to televisions and car parts—even a snowmobile—which the Connecticut River Conservancy says all helps to make the water cleaner, riverbanks safer, and protects wildlife.

“When you pick up trash along the riverbanks, you are diverting that waste from going down storm drains and into the river system, which eventually flows into the ocean,” said Connecticut River Conservancy Events Manager and Source to Sea Cleanup Coordinator Stacey Lennard. “Every year, we’re grateful for the support of Eversource and the more than 100 groups across our four-state watershed region that commit to a day of hard work with friends, family, and colleagues to clean up this important waterway.”

You can visit Eversource.com to learn more about the energy company’s year-round volunteer efforts and commitment to supporting the communities it serves.