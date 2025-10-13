SPONSORED CONTENT: Mike LaRoche Reflects on “Incredible Impact” of Being a CASA Volunteer

This is a paid post. This content was paid for and produced by our sponsor. NHPR’s news and editorial staff had no role in this post’s creation. Learn more about NHPR’s mission here.

By CASA of NH

Mike LaRoche’s volunteer journey began one fall evening in 2009. Setting up tables and chairs and running the concession stand at football games was helpful, but Mike wanted to do something more significant; something that was his own. Says Mike, “I was looking for something that wouldn’t be about me, but would be truly giving back.”

After hearing a PSA on the radio about Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), he started his journey. CASA volunteer advocates serve as advocates in district and family courts for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. They get to know a child and the people in that child’s life to provide information to help a judge make decisions based on the best interests of the child. CASAs visit with the child, gather information from important people in the child’s life, write court reports, and attend court hearings.

Mike says, “I can’t explain to people the incredible impact I can have over time and even instantaneously with the children on these cases. Over a year, over a couple of years sometimes, you develop trust with that child. And that’s the most important tool we have, because until that child trusts you they’re not going to share with you the most compelling and important things, which are what we need to know and share with the judge.”

When Mike talks about his volunteer work, he can’t hold back a small smile.

“I look forward to it,” Mike says. “It’s a break from my workday world. It puts the rest of my life into perspective. I always come back from my visits, or team meetings, or court hearings feeling exceptionally grateful for how fortunate I am with my family, and with my life growing up because I was not abused or neglected. My worst day at work can never be nearly as bad as what some of these children go through, and that’s my mantra.”

There are many fulltime employees who, like Mike, have a deep desire to help, but feel they’re unable to play a meaningful part until after they retire. However, many make it work – 37% of CASA advocates work full time.

Mike says, “What I have found through my own experience is that once you explain to your employer how significant this work is, and that it’s something you want to do, most employers will support you 100%. They’ll work with their employee to help free up their schedule.”

Some employers offer paid time off for volunteer work, which can cover a portion of a CASA advocate’s time. And many allow employees the needed flexibility in their work schedule to attend to their CASA duties. Gaining your employer’s backing early in the process can be the key to balancing a full-time work schedule and a meaningful contribution as a CASA.

Mike assures you that your efforts will be worth it. “I’ve had many cases, and I can say that a great majority of them have had wonderful endings. I’ve made some friends with not only children, but with parents, and we keep in touch occasionally throughout the year even after the case ends. Or I’ll bump into them somewhere and they always smile, they always say hi, they remember my name, I remember theirs, and it was nice, at that moment in their lives, to have brought some positivity to them.”

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a CASA volunteer, sign up for one of our virtual info sessions at casanh.org/infosessions.