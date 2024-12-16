The Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 12/16/24

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, December 16, 2024 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, December 16, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Lunasa at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/ ~ also Livestreamed

Christmas Sing-along at The Chocolate Church, Bath, ME ~ 6pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Open Mic Hoot Night at The Wildcat Inn and Tavern, J94 Main Street,, Jackson NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ (603) 383-4245 ~ every Tuesday.

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Holiday Open Mic at Park Threatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://discovermonadnock.com/events/#event=holiday-open-mic;instance=20241218183000

Cherish the Ladies: Celtic Christmas at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Thursday, December 19, 2024

Cassie and Maggie’s Celtic Christmas, Lebanon Opera House , 7:30pm; https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Annual Christmas Concert at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/ http://www.flyinggoose.com/

A Celtic Christmas with Lunasa at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ two shows 5pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Danny McCarthy at The Local, 15 Main Street, Warner NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/498793516517543/ https://www.facebook.com/TheLocalWarner/

Friday, December 20. 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Hiroya Tsukamoto at The Chocolate Church, Bath, ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Low Lily at Town Hall Theatre, Middlebury VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Abrielle Scharff and the Scharff Brothers at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/abriellescharff24/

Irish Christmas Cocert with Ishna at the Peterborough Tpwn House, Peterborough NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.peterboroughconcertseries.com/

Candlelight Carol Sing at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Susie Burke, Kent Allyn, and Steve Roy at Congregational Church, Kittery Point ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/event/holiday-folk-concert-2024/

The Sweetback Sisters Christmas Sing-along show at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Saturday, December 21, 2024

Dance! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30-11pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Nelson Solstice Celebration , Nelson NH ~ 7-11pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/890744326515089/ ~ The Monadnock Folklore Society brings this community event to the Nelson Town Hall each year. This year the evening will begin with a holiday concert featuring a selection of traditional and original seasonal music performed by The Solstice Sisters (Alouette Iselin, Kim Wallach, Heather Bower, Margaret Iselin, & Patricia Blanchard) and friends. The Folklore Society invites you to bring along your favorite holiday dessert and we’ll supply the beverages for the intermission. After the concert the chairs and benches are cleared to make way for a traditional New England Contradance. Unfortunately, or not, the dance is often interrupted by various groups of unsavory characters presenting their idea of seasonal entertainment. These diversions, sometimes involving costumed individuals making complete fools of themselves or performing ancient ritual dances to help us through this dark time of the year, are generally tolerated as once they are applauded and fed we can return to dancing the night away. We often need to turn people away due to the legal capacity of the hall. Make sure you reserve your spot in advance by buying tickets now!!!

Lunasa – Celtic Holiday - at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Open Mic at the DubHub, 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 6:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/dublinhub https://dublincommunitycenter.org/

Livingston Taylor at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

The Nields at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

A Celtic Christmas with John Doyle and Mick McAuley at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Inanna Sisters in Rhythm – Winter Solstice Concert at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at The Button Factory (WSCA), Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/ https://wscafm.org/the-button-factory-stage/

Hiroya Tsukamoto Guitar Workshop at The Chocolate Church, Bath, ME ~ 10am ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/

Low Lily at the Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Candlelight Carol Sing at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

A Charlie Brown Christmas with Heather Pearson Trio at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Jatoba with Hot Day at the Zoo at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Sunday, December 22, 2024

Low Lily at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 4pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at Community Church of Durham, Durham NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html

Candlelight Carol Sing at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Monday, December 23, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Dance! Nelson Christmas Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Dance! Second and Fourth Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, December 26, 2024

Justin Cohn at The Local, 15 Main Street, Warner NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://justincohn.com https://www.facebook.com/TheLocalWarner/

Friday, December 27, 2024

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8-11:15pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dar Williams “Almost Christmas” with Gail Ann Dorsey at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/Dar-Williams.html

Saturday, December 28, 2024

Katie Matzell and friends present themusic of Bonnie Raitt at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

The Matt Swanton Band (Blues) at Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/446966981658041/

Dragonfly at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, 73 Brush Brook Road (route 137), Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100048752416751

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html

Sunday, December 29, 2024

Happy Hour Livestream with Sally Rogers and Claudia Schmidt ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.claudiaschmidt.com/

Monday, December 30, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, December 31, 2024

A Havana New Year’s Eve Bash featuring Primo Cubano at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 9pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Adam Ezra Group at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Londonderry NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Bela’s Batok with Hayley Jane Band at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Thursday, January 2, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Enter the Haggis at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, January 3, 2025

Leah Boyd and Heather Pierson (of Peaceful Means) at High Street Cofee House, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/949694847259245/

Saturday, January 4, 2025

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

Sunday, January 5, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Monday, January 6, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, January 9, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

The Soggy Po’boys at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Socks in the Frying Pan at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~! 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/socksinthefryingpan2501/

Friday, January 10, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Dar Williams at Spruce Peak, Stowe VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://sprucepeakarts.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/instances/a0FPs000000HImvMAG

Friday, January 10 through Saturday, January 11, 2025

Festival! Dance! 37th Annual Ralph Page Dace Event at Wesley United Methodist Church Hall, Worcester MA ~ ~ https://www.neffa.org/annual-ralph-page-dance-event/ https://www.facebook.com/events/27739999558977755/

Saturday, January 11, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Joe K. Walsh and Matt Flinner at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Liz Simmons , and Allison Lupton Trio at Old Sloop Presents, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs https://www.bandsintown.com/e/105878763?affil_code=js_lizsimmons.net&app_id=js_lizsimmons.net&came_from=242&utm_campaign=event&utm_medium=web&utm_source=widget

Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Ellis Paul 60th Birthday Tribute Show Livestreamed from Passim in Cambridge MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/events/ellis-paul-60th-birthday-tribute-live-stream/

Friday, January 17, 2025

Blues Brothers, the Next Generation at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Londonderry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Friday, January 17 through Saturday. January 18, 2025

Dance! Ralph Page Dance Weekend in Worcester MA ~ Details TBA ~ P.O. Box 2789, Acton MA 01720 https://neffa.org/

Saturday, January 18, 2025

Tyler Allgood at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, 73 Brush Brook Road (route 137), Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100048752416751

GpldenOak at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, January 19, 2025

Shemekia Copeland at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/noah-gundersen/

Monday, January 20, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Saturday, January 25, 2025

The New Rockwells at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Waking Finnegan at Harlow’s Pub, School Strete, Peterborough NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/480923578303102/

Joey Clark at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, 73 Brush Brook Road (route 137), Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100048752416751

The Blues Prophets at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Reed Foehl at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Saturday, January 25 through Sunday, January 26, 2025

Festival! 18th Annual Northern Roots Festival at Brattleboro Music Festival, Brattleboro VT ~ 12 noon Saturday through 6pm ET Sunday ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/8509007059179574/ ~ A perennial favorite showcase of the variety of northern musical traditions including Irish, Scottish, English, French Canadian, Shetland, Scandinavian, and more. Saturday is workshops and Sunday is the pub sessions.

Sunday, January 26, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Chuck Prophet and his Cumbia Shoes at 3s Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Half Waif at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Dudley Laufman Lecture “Contra Dancing In New Hampshire: Then and Now” at Wentworth Senior Living, 346 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 2:30pm ET ~ https://www.nhhumanities.org/programs/2629/contra-dancing-in-new-hampshire-then-and-now

Thursday, January 30. 2025

Half Waif with Kristine Leschper at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Genticorum at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, January 31, 2025

Aleksi Campagne + Kaiti Jones at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Julia Gagnon at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, February 1. 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

Craig Werth at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Tricky Britches at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Jessica Lea Mayfield at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Sunday, February 2, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Cosy Sheridan at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Della Mae at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 4pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, February 6, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Saturday, February 8, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Juanito Pascual (flamenco) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~! 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Sam Amidaon at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

On a Winter’s Night Reunion Tour at Nashua Center for the Arts ~7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/ ~ Patty Larkin, Vliff Eberhadt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Heather Maloney at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, February 13, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, February 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Paula Cole at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Hot Skillet Club at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, 73 Brush Brook Road (route 137), Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100048752416751

Friday, February 14 through Sunday, February 16, 2025

Festival! Flurry Festival at Saratoga Springs City Center / Hilton Hotel, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY ~ ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/about/ ~ AJ Howard ㅤㅤ⁡, ㅤ⁡ Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra , Alexandra Deis-Lauby , Barefoot , Capital District Megaband , Casey Carr , Children at the Well , Dam Beavers , Danny Lipsitz & The Brass Tacks , DJ Darkstar aka Emilio , DJ Wavefold , Emily Addison , Faux Paws , The Glenn Crytzer Quartet , Good Company , Joanna Reiner Wilkinson , Josh Fialkoff and the Odd Fellows , Karen Axelrod, Sarah-Hadley Yakir, and Ben Schreiber , Kevin Wimmer , Laurel Ryan , Lois New , Luke Donforth , lydia ievins , Maia McCormick , Meta Movements , Mint Julep Jazz Band , Paul Rosenberg , Pixton Iverson , Preston Frank , Rafal Pustelny , Rebecca McGowan , Rose and the Bros , Scottish Country Dancers , Steve Zakon-Anderson , Stomp Rocket , Storycrafters , Strawberry Hill Fiddlers , Terpsichore: Elke Baker and Liz Donaldson , Tom Roby , Vanaver Caravan

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Rev. Robert Jones at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

The Suitcase Junket with Cloudbelly at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Sunday, February 16, 2025

Tom DiMenna – Story Songs of the 1970s and 1980s at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts/

Friday, February 21, 2025

Vance Gilbert at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Roomful of Blues at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Cowboy Junkies at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sunday, February 23, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Thursday, February 27, 2025

Solas at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://solastheband.com/

Both Sides Now (Joni Michell and Leonard Cohen Tribute Band) at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday February 28, 2025

Solas at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://solastheband.com/

Sam Robbins at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Windborne at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56 ~ Tom Smith Featured

The Red Hot Chili Pipers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Solas at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://solastheband.com/

Ellis Paul at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Sunday, March 2, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Thursday, March 6, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Band + Old Hat Stringband at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, March 7, 2025

Joe Crookston at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Alice Howe and Freebo at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimbll Hill, Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

May Erlewine at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, March 7 through Sunday, March 9, 2025

Festival! Back Porch Festival at Northampton MA ~ ~ https://www.backporchfest.com/ ~ Ali McGuirk, Big Sandy, Bobby Rush, Caitlin Canty, Cedric Watson, Chatham Rabbits, Chris Smither, CJ Chenier, CK+RW, Cloudbelly, East Nash Grass, Fantastic Cat, GA20, Huntertones, James Hunter Six, Kevin Gordon, Murphy beds, New Dangerfield, Sam Grisman, Spanglish Fly, Tony T, Bygones

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, Rockport MA ~ time TBA ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/ info@oldslooppresents.org

Maine Middle Eastern Orchestra at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, March 9, 2025

Joe Crookston at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Chatham Rabbits at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

James McMurtry with BettySoo at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, March 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/showroom/

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Waking Finnegan Christmas Concert at Oark Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/923759669646446/

Sunday, March 16, 2025

Joe Crookston with Peter Mulvey at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

JD and the Stonemasons at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts/

Thursday, March 20, 2025

Don White at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts/

Friday, March 22, 2025

Andy McKee at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, March 23, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Thursday, March 27, 2025

Reverie Road with Alice Howe and Freebo at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Friday, March 29, 2025

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Green Heron at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Alice Howe and Freebo at Roots and Wings Coffeehouse, UU Church, Norwich VT ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Altan with The Starlight Honeys at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Thursday, April 3, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Friday, April 4, 2025

Mile Block Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Duke Robillard at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

The Robert Cray Band at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~! 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, April 10, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, April 11, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Franklin Public Library, Franklin NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ info@FranklinOperaHouse.org (603) 934-1901 https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=foh&fbclid=IwY2xjawFjsMpleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHVXJl3HcbcT4tJLGNLLrQ5Q6WROaXkKFl5W1M4xuTVtuy2XmB_UODhN3zg_aem_R9NL1kkDouCyIuS0r-5qJQ

Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27, 2025

Festival! NEFFA (New England Folk Festival Association) at Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel & Trade Center in Marlborough MA ~ Details TBA ~ P.O. Box 2789, Acton MA 01720 https://neffa.org/ to apply to perform: https://www.neffa.org/apply-as-a-festival-performer/

Friday, A[pril 18, 2025

Garrison Keillor at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Jim Lauderdale and the Game Changers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Tret Fure at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27, 2025

Festival! NEFFA at the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel and Trade Center, 181 Boston Post Road West, Marlborough, MA ~ ~ https://www.neffa.org/festival-home/ ~ New England Folk Festival Association

Saturday, April 26, 2025

David Wilcox at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Liz and Dan Faiella at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Old Crow Medicine Show at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/oldcrowmedicineshow2504/

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

The Avett Brothers at the Whittemore Center, UNH, Durham NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/theavettbrothers/

Sunday, May 4, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Rickie Lee Jones at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, May 9, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Al Stewart and Livingston Taylor at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Carsie Blanton at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Friday, May 16 through Monday, May 19, 2025

Festival! The Thing in the Spring at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ check back later for details.

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Crys Matthews at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Sunday, June 1, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Friday, June 6, 2025

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Tom Smith featured

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Eilen Jewell at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, June 13, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Friday, June 13 through Sunday, June 15, 2025

Festival! Northlands Festival, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ multi-genre festival ~ The String Cheese Incident, Cory Wong, Umphreys McGee, moe., Lettuce,, ,Lotus, Soulive, Andy Frasco and the U.N., Eggy, , Eggy, Lespecial,, Kitchen Dwellers,, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country,, Dirtwire, Neighbor,LaMP, Mountain Grass Unit, Karina Rykman, Super Sonic Shorties, Holly Bowling, Kanika Moore, Sneezy, Tand, Squeaky Feet, Brass Queens

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Second Saturdays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/