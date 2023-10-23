NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 10/22/23

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, October 23, 2023 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook

page for timely announcements.

Monday, October 23, 2023

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band w/ Deep Seize at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-

10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Dance! (second and fourth Wednesday) English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange,

Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

April Verch Fiddle Workshop at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~

5:15pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

The Sea The Sea at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Four Shillings Short at Sail Power and Steam Rockland ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~

https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Karla Bonoff at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Sam Grisman Project at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~

https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events?event_id=78120

Xiu Xiu with Thus Love at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~

https://www.novaarts.org/events

The Tannahill Weavers at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Friday, October 27, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~

Dance! (fourth Friday) Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA

~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Anonymous Coffeehouse at First Congregationsl Church, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-9:45pm ET

~ https://anoncoffee.org ~ Liz Simmons, Friction Farm, 2x2 featured.

The Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Camden Opera House,Camden ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~

https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

James Montgomery and his band at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 9pm ET ~

https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Hawktail with Vasen at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Volkert Volkersz at Peterborough Farmers’ Market, Peterborough NH ~ 3pm ET ~

Claudia Schmidt with Sally Rogers at UU Church, Belfast ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.claudiaschmidt.com

The Lullafrights - An Evening of Spooky Songs by The Rough & Tumble, and

Accompanying Stories by John Herman, James Patrick Kelly, Jen Whitley, Tara

McDonough, & Mark Michael Adams at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29, 2023

Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 168

S. Broad Street, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ featured artists Stephen

Seifert and Stephen Humphreys

Soggy Po’Boys at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~

performer details not available as of June 8

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Festival! Solarfest at Grace Congregational Church, Rutland VT ~ 11:am to 10pm ET music

starts at 4:30 pm ~ https://solarfest.org/ ~ Rescheduled from Summer, due to flooding ~

Following a video message from Bill McKibben the musical performances begin at 4:30 pm. The

lineup includes the Caribbean percussion of Gammy Moses, celebrated singer-songwriters

Louise Mosrie Coombe, Pamela Means, and Lara Herscovitch & the Highway Philosophers. Our

headliners start at 8 pm: Dar Williams, followed by the joyful jazz of the Ray Vega Band.

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in

the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road

email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to

play. Feature is David Lister

Fall Fiddle Festival at Community Music School, Concord NH ~ concert 7:30pm ET;

workshops 9:30-5:00pm ~

https://www.ccmusicschool.org/fall-fiddle-festival/

Schooner Fare at Chocolate Church Performing arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~

https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

The Wildwoods at The Peru Church, Peru VT ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.theperuchurch.org/upcoming-events

Matt Anderson at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Denmark Arts Center, Denmark ME ~ 7pm ET ~

Laurie Berkner Hallowe’en Concert at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 11am ET ~

https://www.ccanh.com/

Gone Gone Beyond at Portland House of Music, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.portlandhouseofmusic.com/events/

Bow Junction at Applecrest Farm, Hampton Falls NH ~ 1pm ET ~

https://www.applecrest.com/festival-schedule.php

Four Shillings Short at Sail Power and Steam Museum, Rockport ME ~ 6-8pm ET ~

https://4shillingsshort.com/shows (207) 701-7627

https://www.sailphttps://www.sailpowersteammuseum.org/

Acoustic Nomads at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Burning Sun, Paper Castles, Zero Front at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~

https://www.novaarts.org/events

Claudia Schmidt with Sally Rogers at UU Church, Brunswick ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.claudiaschmidt.com https://ticketstripe.com/sallyclaudia

Perkins and Bennett at Majestic Cafe, Conway NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Hawktail and Väsen at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Green Heron at Applecrest Farm, Hampton Falls NH ~ 1pm ET ~

https://www.applecrest.com/festival-schedule.php

Dance! Brattleboro Bal Folk (October Edition) at Broad Brook Community Center, 3940

Guilford Center Road, Guilford VT ~ 6:30pm to 9pm ET ~

~ Live music & dance instruction by

Eloise & Co., Becky Tracy (fiddle) & Rachel Bell (accordion)

Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Anna Tivel with Guy Capecelatro III at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Thursday, November 2, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

Four Shillings Short at Wilton Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church Hall,

Wilton NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows (603) 654-1245 or

programs@wiltoncommunitycenter.org https://wiltoncommunitycenter.org/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Runaway June and Ben Durand at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET

~ https://www.ccanh.com/events/

Anna Mieke at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Thursday, November 2 through Sunday, November 5, 2023

Festival! Fiddle Hell at Westford Regency Inn and Conference Center, Westford MA ~

https://fiddlehell.org/ ~ 380 sessions, with

20 concerts, 35 instructor-led jams, and 325 workshops! And there will be lots of informal jam

spots as always. While all acoustic instruments are welcome, the main tracks are for fiddle,

mandolin, guitar, banjo, cello, and singing, at 4 different levels. Have fun with your fellow

musicians as you absorb techniques, styles, tunes, and history, from an amazing set of

instructors.

[November 3-5] Festival! West African Drum and Dance Festival, Burlington VT ~ ~

Friday, November 3, 2023

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center

(HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-

6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Four Shillings Short at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilton Collaborative Space, Second

Congregational Church Hall, Wilton NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

(603) 654-1245 or programs@wiltoncommunitycenter.org https://wiltoncommunitycenter.org/

Gary Higgins, Liam Grant and Glenn Jones at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main Street,

Brattleboro VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.epsilonspires.org/

The Clements Brothers and Geneviève Racette at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 7:3p0m ET

~

Secret Sisters at Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

North Village with Modern Fools at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 8pm ET

~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~

https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring

Starlight Honeys. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Community Song Circle with Patricia Norton at Upper Valley Music Center, Lebanon NH ~

5:30pm to 7:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/event/community-song-circle-with-patricia-

norton/2023-11-03

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/events/natalie-macmaster-donnell-leahy/

Lenny Solomon at the parlor of Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 5-7pm

ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html

Christy Martin & Aodh Og O'Tuama of the Celtic, Folk & World music duo Four Shillings

Short at Wilton Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church Hall, Wilton NH ~

7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

The Secret Sisters at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Peaceful Means with Heather Pierson & Leah Boyd at Denmark Arts Center, Denmark ME

` 7pm ET ~ https://denmarkarts.org/events/

Blue Motel with Cinamon Blair at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~

https://www.novaarts.org/events

Jordan Tice with Reed Foehl at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Dance! Peterborough (first Saturday) Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH

~ Beginner’s introduction at 7:30pm, dancing 8-11pm ET ~ For more information call

603.547.5831 or visit www.monadnockfolk.org.

The Secret Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://thecabot.org/events

Poor Monroe at Mole Hill Theatre, Alstead NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Lady Lamb with Strings at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~

https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Second Wind at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 7-9pm ~

Sunday, November 5, 2023

Four Shillings Short at First Congregational Church UCC, Rochester, NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~

https://4shillingsshort.com/shows For more info: Tara Bickford Bailey

(480) 229-5480, text/call/email: tarabb5480@gmail.com

Cowboy Junkies at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.ticketsales.com/nashua-center-for-the-arts-tickets/venue

Saltaire at Music on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH ~ 4pm ~

https://musiconnorwaypond.org/ ~ Saltare brings together musical and dance traditions from

around the world and explores the many ways that dance music is shaped and understood.

Originating at the New England Conservatory of Music’s Contemporary Musical Arts

department, their music traditions now include Irish, Transylvanian, American Old Time, and

Klezmer music, original compositions, and arrangements of European Classical Music.

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center

(HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-

6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

Ellis Paul at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://ellispaul.com/calendar/ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Marc Roberge with Stephen Kellogg at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

The Songs of Merle Haggard at The Drake, Amherst MA ~ 8pm ET

~https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/ ~ Deep River Ramblers (Chris Brashier, Jim

Henry and Paul Kochanski) and more!

Community Singalong (second Thursday of each month) at UU Church, 20 Elm Street,

Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ All voices and acoustic instruments welcome (plus electric bass player

wanted!). Call Amy for details, 603-249-9560, or come try it out!

Will Evans with Hayley Jane at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Friday, November 10, 2024

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.ccanh.com/

Todd Hearon and Friends with Green Heron at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/11/10/2023/todd-hearon-green-heron

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~

https://uvmusic.org/events

Biribá Union: Mike Block, Christylez Bacon, Patricia Ligia at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker

Street, Kittery ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Christy Martin & Aodh Og O'Tuama of the Celtic, Folk & World music duo Four Shillings

Short at Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ time TBA ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows 603) 524-

8813 https://www.belknapmill.org

Dave Richardson at Roots & Wings, UU Church, Norwich VT ~ 7:30pm ~

http://uucuv.org/category/upcoming-events/

Claudia Schmidt “Claudfest” at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Abbie Gardner at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/abbie-gardner

Fretbenders duo with Green Heron at Auspicious Brew, 1 Washington Street, Suite 1103,

Dover, NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.auspiciousbrew.com/ https://www.fretbenders.com/

Miner and Ryan at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 7-9pm ~

Four Shillings Short at Belknap Mill, Laconia, NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~

https://4shillingsshort.com/shows (603) 524-8813

www.belknapmill.org

Old Hat Stringband at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Claudia Schmidt at Monadnock Folk Series at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30 ~

http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?tribe_events=%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-

claudia-schmidt-nelson-town-hall-november-11-2023 ~ I played the Folkway in my early days

and have an abiding love for this spot!

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET

~ https://www.ticketsales.com/nashua-center-for-the-arts-tickets/venue

https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/87904712/peter-yarrow-noel-paul-stookey-nashua-nashua-center-

for-the-arts

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

Della Mae at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

https://mailchi.mp/dellamae/newsinglefalltour?e=413538b872

Concord Multicultural Festival Noche Latina at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET

~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Pousette Dart at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Maya de Vitry at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Friday, November 17, 2023

Della Mae at Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~

https://mailchi.mp/dellamae/novembernews-8873772?e=413538b872

Damn Tall Buildings at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Ali McGuirk at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~

https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Ben Kulp (Cello) at Upper Valley Music Center, 3 South Park St, Lebanon NH ~ 12 noon ET

~ https://uvmusic.org/

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Larry and Joe with Mike Block at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

GoldenOak at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel ME ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.goldenoakband.com/shows

Marisa Anderson and Pete Bernhard of Devil Makes Three at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-

10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Claudia Schmidt with Sally Rogers at Concerts for Peace and Social Change, Mount Toby

Friends Meeting House, Rogers 194 Long Plain Rd., Leverett MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com

Zachariah Hickman’s Power Outage Party at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Zachariah Hickman’s Power Outage Party at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Red Apple Farm Jams (Paul Driscoll and more) at Red Apple Farm, Phillipston MA ~ 12

noon to 3pm ET ~

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

Friday, November 24, 2023

Alice Howe and Freebo at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.bookandbar.com/

A Rafter of Crankies at Green Mountain Orchards, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 9pm ET ~

https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Mr. Bill and Post-Turkey Bluegrass Night at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~

https://www.novaarts.org/events

Halley Neal and Sam Robbins at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Dance! Brattleboro Bal Folk (November Edition) at Broad Brook Community Center, 3940

Guilford Center Road, Guilford VT ~ 6:30pm to 9pm ET ~

~ Live music & dance instruction by

Eloise & Co., Becky Tracy (fiddle) & Rachel Bell (accordion)

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

David Broza at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Mike Block Trio at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Friday, December 1, 2023

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~

https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring

Holiday Open Mic. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Anonymous Coffeehouse 10 South Park Street Lebanon, NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~

https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Carbon Leaf at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

A Cape Breton Christmas with Coig at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Briezyjane at Boulder Cafe, Fitchburg MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Saturday, December 2, 2024

Dance! Peterborough (first Saturday) Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH

~ Beginner’s introduction at 7:30pm, dancing 8-11pm ET ~ For more information call

603.547.5831 or visit www.monadnockfolk.org.

Bluegrass Christmas Concert with Southern Rail at VFW Hall, 143 Court Street, Laconia

NH ~ doors 1pm ET ~ benefit concert for FGSC Children’s Alliance Benefit Fund, 544 Meeting

House Road, Gilmanton NH 03237 mail $25 check to FGSC with SASE for advance purchase

or buy ticket at door.

Modern Fools at Mole Hill Theatre, Alstead NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Indigo Girls at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/events/

Sunday, December 3, 2023

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center

(HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-

6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Livingston Taylor at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

Donna the Buffalo at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.donnathebuffalo.com/tourdates/

Friday, December 8, 2023

Jake Blount, Afrofuturist Spirituals at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~

7:30pm ET ~ https://www.epsilonspires.org/

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~

https://uvmusic.org/events

Saturday, December 9, 2023

GoldenOak at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.ccanh.com/ https://www.goldenoakband.com/shows

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Eileen Ivers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.ticketsales.com/nashua-center-for-the-arts-tickets/venue

Lunasa at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Windborne at Roots & Wings, UU Church, Norwich VT ~ 7:30pm ~

http://uucuv.org/category/upcoming-events/

Low Lily Solstice Celebration at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm

ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~

http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Will Ogmundson (piano) at Upper Valley Music Center, 3 South Park St, Lebanon NH ~ 12

noon ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/

Community Singalong (second Thursday of each month) at UU Church, 20 Elm Street,

Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ All voices and acoustic instruments welcome (plus electric bass player

wanted!). Call Amy for details, 603-249-9560, or come try it out!

Friday December 15, 2023

Darlingside with Caitlin Canty at Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Present: A Celtic Family Christmas at Chubb

Theatre, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Seaside Yuletide with Jon Butcher, Alan Estes and Sal Baglio at Shalin Liu Auditoriom,

Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

A Celtic Christmas with Lunasa at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows: 5pm and 8pm

ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Taylor O’Donnell Trio at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/events/taylorodonnell-trio/

A Celtic Christmas with Ishna at Peterborough Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET

~ info@peterboroughconcertseries.com https://peterboroughconcertseries.com

Noel on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH ~ 4pm ~

https://musiconnorwaypond.org/ ~ the “Anything Goes Trio” with vocalist Jazimina MacNeil,

violinist Marjorie Gere, and pianist Dan Sedgwick, and featuring our own Norway Pond Festival

Singers and the youngsters of Jr. Mints.

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sam Robbins and Halley Neal at The Elms, Castine ME ~ 6-9pm ET ~

https://www.theelmsatcastine.com/

Dance! Brattleboro Bal Folk (December Edition) at Broad Brook Community Center, 3940

Guilford Center Road, Guilford VT ~ 6:30pm to 9pm ET ~

~ Live music & dance instruction by

Eloise & Co., Becky Tracy (fiddle) & Rachel Bell (accordion)

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Caroling on the Common (Music on Norway Pond), Hancock NH ~ 4pm ~

https://musiconnorwaypond.org/

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

Friday, December 22, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

Sunday, January 7, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center

(HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-

6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Community Singalong (second Thursday of each month) at UU Church, 20 Elm Street,

Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ All voices and acoustic instruments welcome (plus electric bass player

wanted!). Call Amy for details, 603-249-9560, or come try it out!

Friday, January 12, 2024

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~

https://uvmusic.org/events

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Gunning and Cormier at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Drum Tao (Taiko Drum) at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Alicia Casey (violin) and Chenyu Wang (piano) at Upper Valley Music Center, 3 South

Park St, Lebanon NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/

Saturday, January 27, 2024

High Range with Hot Skillet Club at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Friday, February 2, 2024

Mallett Brothers at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7pm ET ~

https://mallettbrothersband.com/tour https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Sunday, February 4, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center

(HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-

6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Mike Marshall and Darol Anger at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 5pm ET ~

https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, February 9, 2024

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~

https://uvmusic.org/events

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Jordan TW Trio “Celtic Love Songs” at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18, 2024

Festival! Flurry Festival (Dance and Music) at Saratoga Springs NY ~ ~

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue at the Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.themusichall.org/events/lylelovett-leokottke/

Saturday, February 24, 2024

The Wicked Pickers at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10, Lincoln Street, Westford MA ~

7:30pm ET ~

Friday, March 1, 2024

From China to Appalachia - Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer with Chao Tian and Jake Blount

at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Biribá Union at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Cheryl Wheeler with Kenny White at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center

(HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-

6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Red Hot Chili Pipers at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts https://www.ccanh.com/

Cheryl Wheeler with Kenny White at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 2pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Jazz Vocalist Delfina Cheb at Music on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church,

Hancock NH ~ 4pm ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/ ~ repertoire includes folk and world

music traditions

Friday, March 8, 2024

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~

https://uvmusic.org/events

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Dave Hause at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Thursday, March 21,2024

Eileen Ivers at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Altan at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/rex-

theatre-tickets/venue

Friday, March 22, 2024

Community Song Circle with Patricia Norton at Upper Valley Music Center, Lebanon NH ~

5:30pm to 7:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/event/community-song-circle-with-patricia-

norton/2024-03-22

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Liz Longley at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, April 3, 2024

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Sunday, April 7, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center

(HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-

6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Rasa String Quartet at Music on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH

~ 4pm ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/ ~ uincluded because they incorporate folk traditions

along with the classical format.

Friday, April 12, 2024

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~

https://uvmusic.org/events

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Jeffrey Martin at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Sunday, April 14, 2024

Jeffrey Martin at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Saturday. April 20, 2024

Jake Blount at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Sarah Jarosz at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ time TBA ~

http://www.sarahjarosz.com/#tour

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Sarah Jarosz at the Shea Theatre, Turner’s Falls MA ~ time TBA ~

http://www.sarahjarosz.com/#tour

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center

(HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-

6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Carsie Blanton at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~

https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, May 17, 2024

Antje Duvekot and Catie Curtis at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Sunday, May 19, 2024

House of Hamill at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 5pm ET ~

https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center

(HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-

6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

