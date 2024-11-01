© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get caught up before Election Day - find all of our election coverage here!
Environment
Something Wild

Something Wild: Tracking the odyssey of bird migration

By Chris Martin,
Dave AndersonJessica Hunt
Published November 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Birds fly over a pond in fall
Jack Dorsey
/
NH Audubon
Scoters on Perch Pond.

“Birds do some amazing things,” says NH Audubon raptor biologist Chris Martin, co-host of Something Wild, “and migration is at the top of that list.”

Scott Weidensaul is a naturalist and ornithologist now living in New Hampshire who is involved in several research projects focusing on bird migration. He has written more than 30 books on natural history, including “Living on the Wind: Across the Hemisphere with Migratory Birds,” a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Even after years observing migration, Weidensaul still finds wonder in the journey of young birds migrating for the first time, relying solely on genetic instincts. “You have all these young birds that have never been anywhere before," says Weidensaul, “going to the ends of the earth.”

Weidensaul has experience banding birds as small as hummingbirds and as large as snowy owls. Most recently, he is involved in projects tracking northern saw-whet owls and snowy owls using advanced GPS technology.

A man holds a snowy owl.
©Chris DeSorbo
Scott Weidensaul

He described how an unusually large influx of snowy owls that had migrated south in the winter of 2012-2013 prompted a project using innovative technology that continues today.

”A group of us realized it was an opportunity of a lifetime that we could deploy these new high tech GPS transmitters that communicate through the cell phone network and produce these amazingly precise GPS coordinates - latitude and longitude, altitude and flight speed - as frequently as every six seconds.” he says. “And to learn more about snowy owls than we've ever had the opportunity to do before.”

Thanks to the miniaturization of tracking technology and the explosion of “big data” like eBird and Doppler radar, Weidensaul says it feels like the golden age of ornithology. “It's a fire hose of information right now, and it's really exciting.”

Birds fly in a large flock over a fall landscape.
Jack Dorsey
/
NH Audubon
Snow geese at Dead Creek, VT.

Weidensaul says the advancement in tracking technology enhances our understanding of bird behavior.

“You know precisely how many hundreds of millions of birds are passing overhead on any given night during spring and fall migration,” he says, and recording of nocturnal flight calls pinpoints the species, as well as other information.

Although Weidensaul expresses concern about losing the personal connection with birds as technology takes precedence over traditional fieldwork and observation, he also believes that hands-on experiences, like bird-watching and bird banding, is essential to inspire future conservationists.

“That direct personal connection to see and experience a bird up close changes something deep and fundamental in many, many people who have that experience,” he says.

Something Wild is a partnership of the Forest Society, NH Audubon and NHPR.

Tags
Something Wild migrationdata
Chris Martin
Chris Martin has worked for New Hampshire Audubon for close to 35 years as a Conservation Biologist, specializing in birds of prey like Bald Eagles, Peregrine Falcons, and Northern Harriers.
See stories by Chris Martin
Dave Anderson
Naturalist Dave Anderson is Senior Director of Education for The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, where he has worked for over 30 years. He is responsible for the design and delivery of conservation-related outreach education programs including field trips, tours and presentations to Forest Society members, conservation partners, and the general public.
See stories by Dave Anderson
Jessica Hunt
In addition to hosting Weekend Edition (and occasionally Morning Edition or other programs), Jessica produces Something Wild and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.