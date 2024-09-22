Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 9.22.24

Monday, September 23, 2024 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, September 23, 2024

Leo Kottke at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Weekly Blues jam hosted by One Dime Band in collaboration with the Granite State Blues Society at Keys Piano Bar & Grill, 270 Spruce Street, Manchester, NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1001981734991543/1001986684991048/

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Leo Kottke at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Dance! Second and Fourth Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Antje Duvekot w/ Micah A. John at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, September 26, 2024

Crys Matthews at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.crysmatthews.com/tour

Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet at Center for Arts, 14 Summer Street, Natick MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/1032774206-beausoleil-avec-michael-doucet-at-center-for-arts-in-natick

Sol y Canto at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Richard Shindell at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

John Pousette-Dart at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/

The Blasty House Band Traditional Acoustic Session at The Blasty Bough Brewing Company Taproom , Epsom NH ~ 6-9 pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Fall Concert with Harrison Goodell, Jake Swamp and the Pine at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands

Radically Rural Afterparty with Mr. Bill Bluegrass Band at NOVA Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events https://www.facebook.com/nova.arts.block/events/

GoldenOak and Ben Cosgrove at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.goldenoakband.com/shows https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SV5000001WXxxMAG https://parlorroom.org/

Cruise Night with Tim and Lou at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Rd, Mason, NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/887225703339349/

Friday, September 27, 2024

Dance! Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ The Red Case Band; Caller Kristen Planeaux

Seth Glier, Crys Matthews, Vance Gilbert (In The Round) at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Shemekia Copeland at Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield Street, Rochester NH ~ 8:30pm ET ~ https://www.rochesteroperahouse.com/#/

Clem Snide with Rye Valley at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Liz Longley at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/

Seth Warner and Friends: “Let It Be” at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/seth-warner-friends-let-it-be

Steve Gunn with Geologist & Blue Cactus at NOVA Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events https://www.facebook.com/nova.arts.block/events/

GoldenOak at The Showroom, Colonial Threatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/ http://www.goldenoakband.com/shows

Martin Decato at Sunapee Coffeehouse, 9 Lower Main Street, Sunapee NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ 603-398-8214 (Vic Reno) ~ Shows on the 2nd and the 4th Friday each month. Open mic on the 2nd Friday.

Daniel Champagne at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Helena Byrne “Tunes and Tales of Ireland” at Mariposa Museum, Peterborough NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/helena-byrne-tales-and-tunes-of-ireland-tickets-993546503337?aff=oddtdtcreator

Heather Pierson, Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield Mainehttps://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29, 2024

Festival! The Song Sessions at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ concert Sept 27 Cosy Sheridan, Sloan Wainwright, Charlie Koch, Glen Roethel workshops Sept 28-29

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Gibson Brothers, Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield Maine https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Anonymous Coffee House, First Congregational Church, 10 South Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-9:45pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ Liz Simmons, Lillian Chase & Micah John, Andrew Brozek

Daniel Champagne at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Steve Gunn with Lou Hazel at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2024-25-events

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society (Music at the Museum), 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Mark Frederick Fisher

Lucy Kaplansky in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Ray Wylie Hubbard and Mary Gautier at Bellows Falls Opera House, 7 Village Square, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ Tickets and information at https://BellowsFallsOperaHouse.com or call 802-387-0102 ~ The series is named after Ray Massucco, a civic-minded attorney, part-time concert promoter and full-time music lover, who passed away unexpectedly in September, 2022. A group of Vermont friends who had worked with Massucco on Rockingham’s Roots on the River music festival, quickly coalesced around the idea of a concert series. “Ray loved music,” says Ezra Veitch, production manager of Ray’s the Roof, presenter of the series in association with Next Stage Arts of Putney, “And Ray loved Bellows Falls. I think he’d be thrilled to see how successful the series was in 2023 and looks to be in 2024, as well.”

Claudia Schmidt and Jane Miller at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ordertickets.asp?p=2250&backurl=//tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/default.asp

May Erlewine at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Jason Anderson with Jak Mikal Thomas, and aj colletti at NOVA Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events https://www.facebook.com/nova.arts.block/events/

GoldenOak at Vinegar Hill Music Hall , Arundel ME ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.goldenoakband.com/shows

Clem Snide at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SV5000001AJGwMAO https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, September 28 through Sunday, September 29, 2024

Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ ~ https://pmffest.org/ ~ Judy Cook, The Gawler Sisters, April Grant, Ethan Tischler, the Shank Painters, Bennett Konesni, Lynn Noel, The Vox Hunters & Flannery Brown

Sunday, September 29, 2024

Windborne at Revels Center for Tradional Arts, 2 Mascoma Street, Lebanon NH ~ doors 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1171452804083146/ https://revelsnorth.org/

The Gibson Brothers at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Porchfest (multi-genre outdoors festival) at Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield Street, Rochester NH ~ 12 noon to 5pm ET ~ https://www.rochesteroperahouse.com/#/

The Folksoul Band at Deb’s House Concerts, Harrisville NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/folksoul-band-092924 https://www.folksoul.com/folksoul-band/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/node/330 ~ There will be singing and dancing. There will be a pot luck (so many requests) before the concert, at 1pm. Confirmation will include more info as well as pot luck info. At that time, if you would like to join us for the pot luck, please RSVP directly to Deb and let me know what you will contribute. This is a rain or shine event. Stay tuned if weather questionable.

May Erlewine at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Dance! Swing Dance Night at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Monday, September 30, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Crys Matthews at Monhegan Island ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.crysmatthews.com/tour

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Weekly Blues jam hosted by One Dime Band in collaboration with the Granite State Blues Society at Keys Piano Bar & Grill, 270 Spruce Street, Manchester, NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1001981734991543/1001986684991048/

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Songwriting Workshop with Mary Gautier at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ 10am-6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands https://thetrustees.org/event/419145/

Thursday, October 3, 2024

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Mary Gautier at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands https://thetrustees.org/event/419146/

Noel Paul Stookey at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/

The Blasty House Band Traditional Acoustic Session at The Blasty Bough Brewing Company Taproom , Epsom NH ~ 6-9 pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Mark Erelli at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, October 4, 2024

Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

Open Mic at the Lawrence Libreary, 15 Main Street, Pepperell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/events-programs/art-gallery-recital-hall

Mark Erelli at Center for Arts, 14 Summer Street, Natick MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/1032811581-mark-erelli-at-center-for-arts-in-natick

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Tom Pirozzoli featured

Jacob Jolliff Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Festival! Django by the Sea (part 1) at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/django-by-the-sea-festival-2024 ~ - Acoustic Nomads, Django in Brazil feat. Ian Coury & Jason Anick

Jatoba and Mama’s Marmalade at Harmony Lot, 13 Harmony Pl, Brattleboro VT ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/507542908372987/

Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra (Nouveau Flamenco) at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, October 4, through Sunday,October 6, 2024

People’s Music Network Fall Gathering at Grotonwood Camp and Conference Center, Groton MA ~ ~ https://peoplesmusic.org/Fall-Gathering-Oct_4-6_2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/ ~

Soggy Po’ Boys at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

The Mammals in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/

Festival! Django by the Sea (part 2) at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/django-by-the-sea-festival-2024 ~ - Henry Acker Trio, Tatiana Eva-Marie & Avalon Jazz Band

Fifth Annual Black Excellence Gala at Bedford Event Center, 1 Harvey Road, Bedford NH ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/788164443496889/

Kimaya Diggs with Dragonfly at NOVA Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events https://www.facebook.com/nova.arts.block/events/

Lui Collins with Anand Nayak at Ethyl the Barn, Southampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.luicollins.net/

Second Annual Fall Festival at Fassett Farm Nursery, 822 Mountain Rd, Jaffrey, NH ~ 10am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1074049001107019/

Sunday, October 6, 2024

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Windborne at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Jacob Joliff Band at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Suzanne Vega at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Festival! Django by the Sea (part 3) at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/django-by-the-sea-festival-2024 ~ Django's Campsite All-Star Jam

Little Wings at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/little-wings

Chris Lester at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

La Muchacha at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2024-25-events

Monday, October 7, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Weekly Blues jam hosted by One Dime Band in collaboration with the Granite State Blues Society at Keys Piano Bar & Grill, 270 Spruce Street, Manchester, NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1001981734991543/1001986684991048/

Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Robin Trower at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Ben Solee at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Thursday, October 10, 2024

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

OneBeat at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

The Blasty House Band Traditional Acoustic Session at The Blasty Bough Brewing Company Taproom , Epsom NH ~ 6-9 pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Friday, October 11, 2024

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548/

Ana Popovic at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

King Kyote at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Patty Larkin and Lucy Kaplansky at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Andrew Brozek at Sunapee Coffeehouse, 9 Lower Main Street, Sunapee NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ 603-398-8214 (Vic Reno) ~ Shows on the 2nd and the 4th Friday each month. Open mic on the 2nd Friday.

Friday, October 11 through Sunday, October 13, 2024

Festival! Milford Pumpkin Festival, Milford NH ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/367612873016892/ ~ Lineup TBA

Saturday, October 12, 2024

Patty Larkin and Lucy Kaplansky at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Roomful of Blues at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

Robert Ellis at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Noble Dust and Naomi Nye at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Sunday, October 13, 2024

Dance! Canterbury NH 2nd Sunday Contra Dance, Parrish Hall, 6 Hackleboro Rd., Canterbury Center NH ~ Dancing 5: 00 to 8:00PM ET ~ More Information: Gale Wood, 603 715 6666 https://www.facebook.com/groups/1801909466608693 ~ Bring clean soft soled shoes for dancing If you wish: Bring a snack to share. Sit-ins are welcome!

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/alasdair-fraser-natalie-haas

GENEVIÈVE RACETTE at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/

Patty Larkin and Lucy Kaplansky at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Ana Popovic at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Brenda McMorrow, John DeKadt, and Adam Bauer (Kirtan, Spanish Medicine Songs, Mystic Poetry) at The Gathering Space, 82 Washington Street, Keene NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/364048023403755/

Little Wishbone with The Mountain at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Lui Collins with Anand Nayak at Fall Festival, Ashfield MA ~ Lui at 2pm ET ; Festival all day Sat and Sun ~ https://www.luicollins.net/ ~

Tray Wellington Band at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Monday, October 14, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Bread & Puppet Theatre at Indigenous People’s Day Celebraton, Pittsford Village Farm, 42 Elm Street, Pittsford VT ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour-schedule https://breadandpuppet.org/tour-schedule#Pittsford

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Danielle Nicole at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Robert Ellis at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Heather Mae & Natalia Zukerman at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Thursday, October 17, 2024

Francesca Blanchard and Edwin Raphael at Showcase Lounge, 1214 Williston Rd, South Burlington VT ~ doors 7pm; show 7:30pm ~ http://www.francescablanchard.com/ https://wl.seetickets.us/event/edwin-raphael/607792?afflky=HigherGround

Fall Concert with Carsie Blanton at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ Two shows: 5:30pm and 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands https://www.facebook.com/events/1016492743302893/

Rickie Lee Jones at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Itay Dayan - Hoffman's Farewell (klezmer) at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Friday, October 18, 2024

Ryan Hood at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=267693~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Peter Mulvey w/ Liza Constable at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

San Miguel Fraser at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/san-miguel-fraser

Yonder Mountain String Band, Adam Ezra Group, Tyler Hilton at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Molly Parden, Eliza Edens, and Louisa Stancioff at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Billy Wilder and GoldenOak at Concord Sound and Color Festival, BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.goldenoakband.com/shows https://concordsoundandcolor.com/ ~ Festival runs from 11am to 10pm – multi-genre festival

Driftwood at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/ https://parlorroom.org/

Oliver Hazard, Billy Wilder and GoldenOak at Concord Sound and Color Festival, BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.goldenoakband.com/shows https://concordsoundandcolor.com/ ~ Festival runs from 11am to 10pm – multi-genre festival

Yonder Mountain String Band, Adam Ezra Group, Tyler Hilton at Concord Sound and Color Festival, Chubb Thetre, 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://concordsoundandcolor.com/ ~ Festival runs from 11am to 10pm – multi-genre festival

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Cheryl Wheeler with Kenny White at Center for the Arts, 14 Summer Street, Natick MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/105703841

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Open Mic at the DubHub, 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 6:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/dublinhub https://dublincommunitycenter.org/

Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers at Unitarian Church, Brunswick ME ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.claudiaschmidt.com

Jake Blount & Mali Obomsawin at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Sunday, October 20, 2024

Tom Paxton & The DonJuans (Don Henry & Jon Vezner) at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Tom Rush at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/

Paul Rishell and Annie Raines at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Big Woods Voices at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Peter Parcek Blues Revue at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, 135 Congress St, Portsmouth, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/802250622066951/

Claudia Schmidt at House Concert, Belfast ME ~ 4:00pm ET ~ https://www.claudiaschmidt.com reservations/directions call 301-320-1145 or margo.burnham@yahoo.com

Monday, October 21, 2024

Tom Paxton and the DonJuans at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Bendigo Fletcher at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Wednesday, October 23, 2024

John Smith at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Joshua Hyslop & Matt the Electrician at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Thursday, October 24, 2024

Dar Williams at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/dar-williams/

Tom Smith, Carl Beverly and Beverly Rush at Merrimack NH Library 470 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH ~ ~ 5:30-8:00pm ET ~ https://www.merrimacklibrary.org ~ educational and demonstration program about songwriting.

Hayley Reardon at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Friday, October 25, 2024

Dar Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Ward Hayden and the Outiers at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Griffin William Sherry (of Ghosts of Paul Revere) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

John McCutcheon at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards at Sunapee Coffeehouse, 9 Lower Main Street, Sunapee NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ 603-398-8214 (Vic Reno) ~ Shows on the 2nd and the 4th Friday each month. Open mic on the 2nd Friday.

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Meeting House, Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Garrels and Anderson

The Buena Vista Social Orchestra at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Antje Duvekot in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/

Griffin William Sherry (of Ghosts of Paul Revere) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Murphy’s Blues Explosion with Rachel Simner & Travelling Light at NOVA Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events https://www.facebook.com/nova.arts.block/events/

Omar Sosa and Tim Eriksen at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2024-25-events

Sunday, October 27, 2024

Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Anna Tivel w/ Sam Weber at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Kitka Women’s Vocal Ensemble at Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Monday, October 28, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024

San Miguel Fraser at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Friday, November 1, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Wendy Keith and her Alleged Band featured

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

California Guitar Trio at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Pamela Means w/ Matthew Thornton at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Moon Walker at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Saturday, November 2, 2024

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/ ~

California Guitar Trio at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Bruce Cockburn at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/showroom/

Ken Yates and Georgia Parker at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7L30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Sunday, November 3, 2024

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Charlie Chronopoulos at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Craig Finn at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Shane Koyczan w/ Derrick Brown at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Thursday, November 7, 2024

Billy Prine presents Songs and Stories of John Prine at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday, November 8, 2024

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Lui Collins at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.luicollins.net/

RyanHood at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Addison Chase and Lucas Gallo at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Jake McKelvie at Sunapee Coffeehouse, 9 Lower Main Street, Sunapee NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ 603-398-8214 (Vic Reno) ~ Shows on the 2nd and the 4th Friday each month. Open mic on the 2nd Friday.

Friday, November 8 through Saturday, November 9. 2024

Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, United Methodist Church, 168 S. Broad Street, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ Kara Barnard , Pete Rushefsky, Nate Pultorak , Kevin Roth , Daniel Skála, Matěj Číp, Sasha Bogdanowitsch, Cliff Cole, Carrie Crompton, Sam Edelston, Ron Ewing, Tom Irving, Don Kawalek, Sandy Lafleur, Mary Grace, Mackenzie, Teddy Parker, Ellen Pratt, Susan Trump, Carol Walker, Dwain Wilder

Saturday, November 9, 2024

Dana Cooper at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Sunday, November 10, 2024

Lui Collins with Anand Nayak at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.luicollins.net/

Celtic Thunder Odyssey at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Christie Lenee at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Monday, November 11, 2024

Adrienne Lenker with Suzanne Vallie at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Alisa Amador at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music https://www.3sarts.org/events/338297660009

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, November 14, 2024

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Chris Smither Band at Bellows Falls Opera House, 7 Village Square, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ Tickets and information at https://BellowsFallsOperaHouse.com or call 802-387-0102 ~ The series is named after Ray Massucco, a civic-minded attorney, part-time concert promoter and full-time music lover, who passed away unexpectedly in September, 2022. A group of Vermont friends who had worked with Massucco on Rockingham’s Roots on the River music festival, quickly coalesced around the idea of a concert series. “Ray loved music,” says Ezra Veitch, production manager of Ray’s the Roof, presenter of the series in association with Next Stage Arts of Putney, “And Ray loved Bellows Falls. I think he’d be thrilled to see how successful the series was in 2023 and looks to be in 2024, as well.”

David Mallett at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/

Jesse Cook (Flamenco) at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Jim Rooney, Chris Brashear & Jim Henry at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Christopher Paul Stelling at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Friday, November 15, 2024

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Hanneke Cassel and Dave Wiesler with Keith Murphy and Yann Falquet at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Open Mic at the Lawrence Libreary, 15 Main Street, Pepperell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/events-programs/art-gallery-recital-hall

Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/showroom/

Ellis Paul with Sam Robbins at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Saturday, November 16, 2024

Heather Maloney at Center for Arts, 14 Summer Street, Natick MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/1032849936-the-steel-wheels-at-center-for-arts-in-natick

Southern Rail at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Jesse Cook (Flamenco Guitar) at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Open Mic at the DubHub, 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 6:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/dublinhub https://dublincommunitycenter.org/

Zachariah Hickman’s Power Outage Party at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Somi at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Dance! Swing Dance Night at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Sunday, November 17, 2024

Lucy Kaplansky at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Zachariah Hickman’s Power Outage Party at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Abby Gardner with Ryan Green at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Monday, November 18, 2024

Peter Mulvey with Liza Constable at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Claudia Schmidt at Mount Toby Friends Meeting House, 194 Long Plain Road, Leverett MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.claudiaschmidt.com https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com

Tuesday, November 19. 2024

David Francey at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Mandé Sila - Habib Koité, Aly Keïta, Lamine Cissokho at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/ https://www.3sarts.org/events/330454709768

Wednesday, November 20 through Sunday, November 24, 2024

Northeast Regional Folk Alliance Conference , Portland ME ~ ~ https://nerfa.org/ ~ Performers include Garnet Rogers, Tom Smith, and many more TBA ...

Thursday, November 21, 2024

Habib Koité, Aly Keïta, Lamine Cissokho, Mandé Sila at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

David Francey at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/

Caitlin Canty at Center for Arts, 14 Summer Street, Natick MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/1032858686-caitlin-canty-at-center-for-arts-in-natick

Friday, November 22, 2024

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The Wailin’ Jennys at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Martin Sexton at Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield Street, Rochester NH ~ 8:00pm ET ~ https://www.rochesteroperahouse.com/#/

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Le Vent du Nord at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Alec Sullivan at the Lawrence Libreary, 15 Main Street, Pepperell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/events-programs/art-gallery-recital-hall

Monday, November 25, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Friday, November 29, 2024

Jane Siberry at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, November 30, 2024

Seth Glier at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Say Darling at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Sunday, December 1, 2024

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Jane Siberry at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Monday, December 2, 2024

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings at Capitol Center for the Arts, 41 S State St, Concord, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/348211475026984/

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Thursday, December 5, 2024

Ari Hest at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/

Nefesh Mountain at Center for Arts, 14 Summer Street, Natick MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/1032853582-nefesh-mountain-at-center-for-arts-in-natick

Friday, December 6, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Holiday themed Open Mic, no featured performer.

Mairead Nesbitt and Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2024-25-events

Saturday, December 7, 2024

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/ ~

Guy Davis at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Roomful of Blues at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Garnet Rogers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Sunday, December 8, 2024

Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Eileen Ivers at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~5pm ET ~ http://www.eileenivers.com/

Lunasa at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ two shows 3pm and 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Wintersong Women, Amy Conley and the Kukuleles at the Lawrence Library, 15 Main Street, Pepperell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/events-programs/art-gallery-recital-hall

Monday, December 9, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Cassie and Maggie's Christmas Show at the Blasty Bough Brewing Co Listening Room, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://events.cocoatickets.com/blasty-bough-brewing-co/cassie-and-maggies-christmas-show https://www.blastybough.com/ dave@blastybough.com 603-738-4717

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, December 12, 2024

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Peter Yarrow at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Low Lily at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Friday, December 13, 2024

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Tom Alborn-Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Low Lily’s Winter Solstice Celebration at the Showroom at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/showroom/

Holiday Open Mic at Sunapee Coffeehouse, 9 Lower Main Street, Sunapee NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ 603-398-8214 (Vic Reno) ~ Shows on the 2nd and the 4th Friday each month. Open mic on the 2nd Friday.

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Ellis Paul and Radoslov Lorkovic at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Donna the Buffalo at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Jon Butcher, Allen Estes, and Sal Baglio at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Coig at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2024-25-events

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Cherish the Ladies: Celtic Christmas at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Thursday, December 19, 2024

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Annual Christmas Concert at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/

Friday, December 20. 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, December 21, 2024

Lunasa – Celtic Holiday - at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Open Mic at the DubHub, 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 6:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/dublinhub https://dublincommunitycenter.org/

Livingston Taylor at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

The Nields at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Thursday, January 2, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Saturday, January 4, 2025

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/ ~

Sunday, January 5, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, January 9, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

The Soggy Po’boys at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, January 10, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Saturday, January 11, 2025

Joe K. Walsh and Matt Flinner at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Saturday, January 25, 2025

The New Rockwells at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Friday, January 31, 2025

Aleksi Campagne + Kaiti Jones at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Saturday, February 1. 2025

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/ ~

Sunday, February 2, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Cosy Sheridan at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Thursday, February 6, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

On a Winter’s Night Reunion Tour at Nashua Center for the Arts ~7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/ ~ Patty Larkin, Vliff Eberhadt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, February 13, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, February 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/

~ Tom Smith Featured

The Red Hot Chili Pipers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Sunday, March 2, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Thursday, March 6, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Friday, March 7, 2025

Joe Crookston at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, March 9, 2025

Joe Crookston at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, March 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/showroom/

Thursday, April 3, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/ ~ Tom Smith featured

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Thursday, April 10, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, April 11, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Saturday, April 26, 2025

David Wilcox at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/

Sunday, May 4, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, May 9, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Sunday, June 1, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Friday, June 6, 2025

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Tom Smith featured

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186/

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, June 13, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/