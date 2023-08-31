Saturdays at 10 pm

For nearly 40 years, Mountain Stage has been the home of live music on public radio.Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting, hosted by Kathy Mattea, and distributed by NPR Music, each two hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 280 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.