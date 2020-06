Dr. Anthony Fauci is among those testifying before the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee Tuesday, June 23, on the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up for NHPR's email newsletter for more coronavirus news in New Hampshire.

Top public health officials including CDC director Robert Redfield are scheduled to testify. Watch the hearing via this NPR livestream:

Related stories:

N.H. day camps can open, but many towns are waiting

Explore the data: Tracking COVID-19 in New Hampshire