An Update on Unemployment in New Hampshire

As the economy has partially reopened, claims for jobless assistance have dropped. Still, tens of thousands of Granite Staters remain without work. We’ll get more detail and hear about a new program for self-employed people and efforts to reach those who face barriers in applying for help.

Air date: Tuesday, July 14, 2020

GUESTS:

Andrew Houtenville - Professor of economics, research director of the Institute on Disability at UNH.

Clement Kigugu - Executive director of Overcomers Refugee Services.

Richard Lavers - Deputy Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Employment Security.